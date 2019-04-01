



LANSDALE, Pa. (CBS) – A Montgomery County man is facing child pornography charges. Police say 50-year-old Eric Swenson has been charged with possession of child pornography and criminal use of communication facility.

Officers were called to the Mater Dei Catholic School for a report of a student’s father on school grounds making other students feel uncomfortable.

According to police, people reported that Swenson was filming school events even when his daughter wasn’t participating.

Police later executed a search warrant on Swenson’s home on the 400 block of East Main Street.

Swenson’s preliminary hearing is April 16.