



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – On the corner of Tulpehocken and Green Streets in historic Germantown sits the Ebenezer Maxwell Mansion, a jewel box of a Victorian-era home. It offers people a glimpse into Victorian-era Philadelphia with daily tours.

The Ebenezer Maxwell Mansion is truly an original and something to really take in.

“This is an 1860 parlor dome and it looks like it was created yesterday,” executive director Diane Richardson said.

It’s a marvel of Victorian architecture and a history that reigns as Philadelphia’s only authentically-restored Victorian house museum.

“It’s the only place in the city where you can walk through the iron gate, up the original the herringbone brick walkways to the brick door and you’re just transported to 1860,” Richardson said.

While its location automatically places this home in Philadelphia, it’s what’s been placed inside that makes it truly a Philly original.

“The furniture in here was manufactured in Philadelphia by the Lagan brothers in the 1860’s and the other most fabulous feature of this room is this gasolier manufactured by the Cornelius Company in Philadelphia circa 1860.”