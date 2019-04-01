



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Even after acquiring running back Jordan Howard from the Bears last week, the Eagles may not be finished retooling the position just yet. According to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, the Eagles have shown interest in Browns RB Duke Johnson.

Cabot reports Johnson’s camp has requested a trade after an offseason full or rumors. The 25-year-old was a no-show at the Browns’ voluntary off season program Monday.

Johnson is a dynamic pass-catcher and a dual-threat in the mold of Darren Sproles. With Sproles contemplating retirement, the Eagles appear to be in need of a passing-down back.

Right now, the Eagles backfield consists of Howard, Josh Adams, Corey Clement and Wendell Smallwood. Johnson is a bit on the small side at 5-foot-9 and 210 pounds, but his numbers speak for itself.

In his four NFL seasons, Johnson averages 4.3 yards per carry and has scored five total rushing touchdowns. In the passing game, Johnson has averaged 9.2 yards per catch and eight total receiving touchdowns.

Some Duke Johnson, Jr. notes:

* Under contract through 2021

* Due base salaries of $1.8M, $3.6M, $4.65M

* Since entering the NFL in 2015, he leads all RB with 2,170 receiving yards

* Third in RB receptions since 2015 with 235

* Career rushing average of 4.3 on 299 attempts — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 1, 2019

Johnson put up his best numbers in 2017 with seven combined touchdowns and 1,041 total yards. The Browns then rewarded him with a three-year, $15 million deal.

With second-year running back Nick Chubb coming on strong at the end of last season and now the addition of Kareem Hunt, the Browns could be looking to move Johnson’s contract.

Cabot also mentions the Jets and Texans as interested teams.