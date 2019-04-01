



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Delaware County man is celebrating his birthday by doing what he loves: bowling. He’s proof that age is no barrier.

A bowling tournament inside Wynnewood Lanes was interrupted briefly for a birthday party. According to the bottom lefthand screen on lane one, the celebration was for a teenager — at least that’s what his friends call him.

Sye Brandman is celebrating another year doing what he loves. And that is crushing pins and landing those strikes.

“He’s carrying about 120 to 125 right now. He used to carry 160 but at 103 what do you expect,” longtime friend Stanley Levin said.

Oh yeah, this is Brandman’s 103rd birthday. He’s been bowling more than half his life.

Aside from bowling twice a week, Brandman still golfs.

“You have to exercise,” he said.

He credits his long and happy life to staying active.

“He bowled with me, he bowled with my father, my son and he has bowled with my grandson,” Levin said.

At a certain point in the evening — with a cool 102 on the board — he thought he might knock just one more pin over to commemorate his 103 years. But, he couldn’t resist a good hurl.

Brandman was born in 1916, served in the military and lost his wife just a few years ago.

So it’s here that he has formed a second home.

“We had one scare this year when he didn’t show up,” Levin said. “We were calling the house and he didn’t answer. We figured at his age, god knows, but he overslept.”

With his signature flick of the wrists, this triple-digit teenager bowls through another year in proud company.