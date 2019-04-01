PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bryce Harper’s debut season in Philadelphia will now even be more memorable. Bryce and Kayla Harper announced on Instagram that they are expecting their first child and they are having a boy!

“Philly raised little man will be! 100,” Bryce Harper posted on Instagram.

Kayla Harper says the baby is expected to be born in August.

Bryce and Kayla got married in December 2016.

During his introductory Philadelphia Phillies press conference, Bryce Harper expressed his desire of settling down in one place to raise a family during his career.