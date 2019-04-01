



WAYNE, Pa. (CBS) – The man accused of killing the mother of his child at a Delaware County Wawa last week faced a judge in the hospital on Monday. Brian Kennedy was arraigned at his hospital bedside.

Kennedy is charged with criminal homicide, first-degree murder, third-degree murder, possession instrument of crime with intention and recklessly endangering another person.

Man Murders Ex-Wife In Delaware County Wawa 6 Months After Restraining Order Expires, Police Say

Radnor Township Police say the 34-year-old is still recovering.

Investigators say Kennedy overdosed on drugs after killing his ex-wife Stephanie Miller at a Wawa on Sugartown Road last Thursday.