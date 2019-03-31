



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia and Delaware County icon may soon begin selling alcohol at more stores in the region. Wawa placed two winning bids for liquor licenses in the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board’s March liquor license auction.

Wawa paid the top price for Philadelphia and Middleton Township in Delaware County. The winning bids were $186,357 for Philadelphia and $160,357 for Middletown Township.

Eyewitness News reached out to Wawa for more information on its plans with the liquor licenses. At this moment, it’s unclear what the company’s intentions are.

Just because Wawa placed the winning bids for Philadelphia and Delaware County does not necessarily mean the company has been awarded the licenses – yet. There are two more steps to take.

According to the Liquor Control Board, top bidders have 14 days from the Notice of Selection to remit full bid payment to the state. Then, they have six months to file a license application with the PLCB.

There is only one Wawa in Pennsylvania that sells alcohol – Store No. 170 in Chadds Ford, Delaware County.