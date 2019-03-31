



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for clues to bring closure to their brother in blue. The son of a Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector was shot and killed in FDR Park on Saturday.

The reward is growing for anything that will lead to an arrest in the death of 20-year-old Nicholas Flacco, the son of Chief Inspector of Internal Affairs Chris Flacco.

A $35,000 reward is being offered between police, the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police and Philadelphia Firefighters and Paramedics Union Local 22 for information leading to an arrest.

Flacco was hanging out at FDR Park on Saturday night after the Phillies’ game against the Atlanta Braves when an argument ensued and he was shot once in the chest.

42-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed Inside Vehicle In Pottstown, Police Say

On Sunday, FOP Lodge 5 President John McNesby plead for information about the shooting that took Flacco’s life.

“Somebody saw what happened there last night,” McNesby said. “Somebody should bring them forward.”

Sources told Eyewitness News that Flacco was celebrating the Phillies’ win with friends in FDR Park around 10 p.m. on Saturday. That was when a fight broke out between him and an unknown man. The man then pulled out a gun and opened fire, leaving Flacco for dead.

“It makes no sense at all,” McNesby said. “Beautiful day yesterday. Everybody was down there at the Phillies, enjoying themselves. It could be culpability anywhere, but there’s no reason to shoot anybody.”

@PhillyPolice @FOPLodge5 14th Philadelphia Police Chaplains stand in Prayer, Love, Support Unity. We r here ready to serve & sorry to hear of the tragic death of Chief Insp Flacco's son Nicholas. — Minister Frank (@PPDChapFrank) March 31, 2019

Friends said Flacco attended Penn State University. He was home over the weekend to celebrate his birthday.

Now instead of planning his future, Flacco’s family is planning his funeral while police search for the killer.

“It’s a sad thing. It’s a senseless thing,” McNesby said. “Bring them in and you’ll get paid today, please.”

2 Dead, 1 Critical, And 3 Injured After Violent Night In Philadelphia

At this point, police have not released any information about a suspect.

Police are urging anyone with information to call Philadelphia Homicide United at 215-686-3334 or 215-686-TIPS.