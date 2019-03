LANSDOWNE, Pa. (CBS) — Firefighters responded to a heavy fire at 20 E. Baltimore Ave. on Saturday night. Lansdowne Eye Associates is the listed owners of the address.

Crews were dispatched to the scene at 10 p.m. and the fire grew to three alarms.

20-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed Near FDR Park, Police Say

The blaze was placed under control at 11:16 p.m., officials say.

At this time, officials were not able to confirm reports of any injuries or entrapments.