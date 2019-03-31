



ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Police say they’ve arrested a 42-year-old man pretending to be one of them in Montgomery County. The incident happened last Monday at 10 p.m. on the 1100 block of Colonial Avenue in the Roslyn section of Abington.

Authorities say Dennis McGowen approached a parked vehicle with three people inside with his SUV flashing white and blue lights. He allegedly screamed at the occupants that they were speeding and made an illegal U-turn.

McGowen then told the people inside the car, “give me the weed or I will let my dog out on you,” according to police.

The three people inside the car told police that they believed McGowen was a cop because of the flashing lights. They also told police that they saw a “Caution – K9 Inside” decal on the rear of the SUV as it drove away.

Police found the SUV unoccupied shortly after and observed a bag marked “police” and handcuffs inside.

McGowen is not a police officer in Abington Township or anywhere else, police say.

He was charged with robbery, false imprisonment, impersonating a public servant and other related offenses. He was arrested Saturday.