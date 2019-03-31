



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Lights and sirens have been seemingly non-stop as police respond to one shooting after another. Police are investigating a deadly double shooting in West Philadelphia. The shooting happened at 409 West Girard Avenue around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a gunman opened fire on two men, a 29-year-old man was shot once in the head and pronounced dead at the hospital. Another victim, a 39-year-old man, was shot in the leg.

He was transported to an area hospital. There is no word on his condition at this time.

Police are also investigating after two men were shot outside of a house party in Wynnefield early Sunday morning.

The double shooting happened at 5300 West Berks Street.

20-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed Near FDR Park, Police Say

Officials say a 26-year-old was shot in the head and is fighting for his life. A 27-year-old was shot in the leg and is in stable condition. The victim’s reportedly had just left a house party when they were shot by two men wearing all black.

[There was] kids and individuals inside that home where they were. Yes, there was a bedroom and a basement window a bullet did go through, shattered the window of that basement bedroom. And also bullets hit approximately three cars on the block,” said Captain Nashid Akil.

Adults and children were inside the home when the shooting occurred.

Another shooting occurred inside the Vanity Grand Cabaret (Strip Club) on Passyunk Avenue.

A man was shot and transported to Presbyterian Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate these incidents.