



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Rolling Stones are postponing the second leg of their trans-continental No Filter tour effecting United States concerts, a press release says. The tour was scheduled to kick off in Miami on April 20.

The postponement comes after Mick Jagger was advised by doctors that he can’t go on tour at this time because he needs medical treatment.

“I hate letting our fans down and I’m hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour but am looking forward to getting back on stage as soon as I can,” Mick Jagger said.

The Rolling Stones Are Coming To Lincoln Financial Field

Doctors expect Mick Jagger to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible.

The Rolling Stones were scheduled to perform in Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field on June 4 and at MetLife Stadium in Rutherford, New Jersey on June 13 and 17.

Tour promoters are advising people who have tickets to attend these shows to hold onto their tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled tour dates.