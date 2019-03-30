



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – What better way to spend a beautiful afternoon with the kids than at the ballpark? Kids are taking over Citizens Bank Park for the Phillies’ Cavity Busters Kids Opening Day Saturday afternoon.

The Phillies are offering on-field and off-the-field experiences before and during today’s 4:05 p.m. game against the Atlanta Braves.

Kids will be randomly selected to be an honorary ground crew member, as well as take the field during an “All Kids Starting 9” prior to the start of the game.

Player headshots will be kid-drawn and displayed on the PhanaVision.

Kids will also be randomly selected to be the honorary PA announcer during the 1st inning, change the bases at the end of the 3rd inning, and dance on the dugout with the Phanatic at the end of the 7th inning.

Cavity Busters Kids Opening Day, McDonald's Opening Night AND Sunday Night Baseball? We've got a lot of fun in store for you this weekend: https://t.co/R1R7VcT8vq pic.twitter.com/016gWRvafY — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) March 30, 2019

The Franklin Institute, along with its partners from the upcoming 2019 Philadelphia Science Festival, are providing hands-on sports science demos to give kids the chance to explore the science behind America’s favorite pastime.

Kids 14 and under will also receive a Cavity Busters Opening Day Hooded T-Shirt.

The game is sold out, but you can still buy tickets through StubHub.

Click here to view the full list of activities that begin at 2:35 p.m.