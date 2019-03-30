



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –The son of a Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector was shot and killed in a South Philadelphia park Saturday night. The shooting happened at FDR Park located at 1500 Pattison Avenue just before 10 p.m.

Officials say 20-year-old Nicholas Flacco, the son of Chief Inspector of Internal Affairs Chris Flacco, suffered one gunshot wound to the chest.

He was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead at 10:17 p.m.

2 Dead, 1 Critical, And 3 Injured After Violent Night In Philadelphia

Sources tell CBS3 Flacco was tailgating after the Phillies game with his friends. He got into an argument with someone who then pulled a gun and shot him.

@PhillyPolice @FOPLodge5 14th Philadelphia Police Chaplains stand in Prayer, Love, Support Unity. We r here ready to serve & sorry to hear of the tragic death of Chief Insp Flacco's son Nicholas. — Minister Frank (@PPDChapFrank) March 31, 2019

FOP Lodge 5 President John McNesby calls the murder of Flacco, “a senseless act of violence.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Flacco family and our fellow police officers will close this case with help from the public,” McNesby said.

2 Men Injured In North Philadelphia Double Shooting: Police

The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police is offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of a suspect in the fatal shooting of a police chief’s son.

Anyone with information is urged to call Philadelphia Homicide United at 215-686-3334 or 215-686-TIPS.