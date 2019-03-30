



COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The University of South Carolina has confirmed the death of a student.

News outlets report 21-year-old Samantha Josephson was reported missing after last being seen Friday about 2 a.m., getting into a car outside a bar in the city’s 5 Points area.

University President Harris Pastides said in a letter Saturday to the university community that “Our prayers are with the family and friends of Samantha Josephson following the devastating news of her death. Times like these leave me searching for words of wisdom and comfort.”

Josephson’s father also posted on Facebook that his daughter “is no longer with us but she will not be forgotten.”

Details about how Josephson died or where she was found were not released.

Cont’d: Special Victims Unit investigators believe that shortly after 2:00 a.m., Josephson was seen getting into this newer model Chevy Impala along Harden Street. Family & friends have been trying to locate her ever since. Again, call @MidlandsCrime 1-888-CRIME-SC w/your tips. pic.twitter.com/3211Wjx6PK — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) March 30, 2019

Cont’d: Here’s another picture of Josephson when she was last seen on Harden Street talking on the phone. Pay close attention to what she was wearing early this a.m. Call @MidlandsCrime at 1-888-CRIME-SC w/your helpful tips regarding her whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/PZSokgwFYN — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) March 30, 2019

Josephson was a senior political science major from Robinsville, New Jersey.

