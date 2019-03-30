



COLUMBIA, S.C. (CBS/AP) — Police say a college student from New Jersey who disappeared after a night out with friends was murdered. Nathaniel David Rowland has been charged with murdering and kidnapping 21-year-old Samantha Josephson.

Officials say Josephson was waiting for an Uber outside of a bar in the city’s 5 Points area around 2 a.m. Friday. Police believe Josephson entered a black Chevy Impala driven by Rowland that she may have mistaken as her Uber ride.

Investigators don’t believe Rowland, 24, is an Uber driver.

Josephson was reported missing by her roommate on Friday at around 1:30 p.m., according to police.

Her body was found a couple of hours later in a wooded area in Clarendon County by a couple of turkey hunters, police say.

According to police, K-9 officers pulled over the Chevy Impala with Rowland at the wheel around 3 a.m. Saturday. Rowland then got out of the vehicle and ran but was soon caught.

Police say the Josephson’s blood, her cellphone, bleach and germicidal wipes were found inside of Rowland’s Impala.

The investigation regarding USC student Samantha Josephson is now a homicide case. Her body was found by hunters in rural Clarendon Co. late yesterday afternoon. Suspect Nathaniel Rowland has been charged w/ Murder & Kidnapping by SLED. Agents have been an integral part in case. pic.twitter.com/2tj8TVRAex — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) March 30, 2019

Josephson was a senior political science major at the University of South Carolina. She was from Robinsville Township, New Jersey.

Violent Night In North Philadelphia Leaves 1 Man Dead, 2 Others Injured

Josephson’s father also posted on Facebook that his daughter “is no longer with us but she will not be forgotten.”

One of Josephson’s friends told Eyewitness News, “She was a very bubbly, warm, kind person. She was excited about going to law school. It’s very sad that she’s gone. We’ll miss her a lot.”

USC President Harris Pastides said in a letter Saturday to the university community that “Our prayers are with the family and friends of Samantha Josephson following the devastating news of her death. Times like these leave me searching for words of wisdom and comfort.”

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)