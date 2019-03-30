



ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Chaos broke out inside an Atlantic City McDonald’s on Saturday morning. Officials say two women began to fight and then things escalated quickly.

Customers were seen behind the counter, shouting and throwing objects at employees.

Eyewitnesses said one of the women stood on the counter and pepper-sprayed a security guard.

Police are investigating the incident.