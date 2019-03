PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Thinking of adding a new fur baby to your family? The ACCT is waving adoption fees this weekend for large dogs and cats.

The ACCT large dog kennels are full and they are looking for adopters and foster homes for the pups.

The only cost adopters will have to pay is $10 for a collar/leash and $16 for a Philadelphia Dog License – if you are a Philly resident.

The adoption fees will be waived until Sunday March 31.