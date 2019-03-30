



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 44-year-old man was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to police. The shooting happened at approximately 4:33 p.m. on the 1700 block of Harrison Street.

The victim suffered one gunshot wound to the chest, police say.

He was rushed the Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:11 p.m.

At this time, no arrests have been made.