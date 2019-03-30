  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 20-year-old man was shot near FDR Park and later died at the hospital Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. on the 1400 block of Pattison Avenue in South Philadelphia.

Authorities say the victim suffered one gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 10:17 p.m.

No arrests have been made at this point.

Homicide detectives are actively investigating.

