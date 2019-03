PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a double-shooting in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened at 1800 West Susquehanna Avenue at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a 23-year-old man was shot three times in the arm and a 25-year-old man was shot in his hand.

University Of South Carolina Confirms Death Of Missing Student From New Jersey

Both victims were transported to an area hospital.

A suspect is in custody.