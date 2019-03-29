



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Tennessee man is swinging (back) into his favorite activity all thanks to the kindness of a stranger. Twenty-three-year-old Cobey Thomas is tall, really tall – he’s six-feet-10-inches tall. He is also autistic and non-verbal.

One thing that has always brought him joy is swinging on a swing set.

But, that only worked for so long, his mom says he became confused and sad when he became too tall to use them.

Out Of This World: Youtube Blogger Tries To Send Burger To Space

That’s where Knoxville contractor Adam Ellis came in to the picture.

Ellis constructed a jumbo-sized swingset just for Cobey and did so free of charge.

Even in the cold and dark, Coby’s mom says he is loving his new swing.