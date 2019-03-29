Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Tennessee man is swinging (back) into his favorite activity all thanks to the kindness of a stranger. Twenty-three-year-old Cobey Thomas is tall, really tall – he’s six-feet-10-inches tall. He is also autistic and non-verbal.
One thing that has always brought him joy is swinging on a swing set.
But, that only worked for so long, his mom says he became confused and sad when he became too tall to use them.
That’s where Knoxville contractor Adam Ellis came in to the picture.
Ellis constructed a jumbo-sized swingset just for Cobey and did so free of charge.
Even in the cold and dark, Coby’s mom says he is loving his new swing.