



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sorry fellas, dating app Tinder is introducing a new tool that will verify a user’s height. It’s the “thing you never asked for, but definitely always wanted — Tinder Height Verification,” the company said in a tweet.

Introducing the thing you never asked for, but definitely always wanted—Tinder Height Verification. Coming soon.

Of course there is a good amount of lying and embellishment on Tinder and dating apps to begin with and one of the biggest lies men tell is that they are over 6-feet tall.

No more, Tinder says.

“It’s come to our attention that most of you 5-foot-10ers out there are actually 5-foot-6. The charade must stop,” the company said on their blog.

To verify your height, “simply input your true, accurate height with a screenshot of you standing next to any commercial building,” Tinder says.

If they are able to verify your height — and you didn’t lie — your height will be verified on your account.

It’s become a bit of a meme on social media recently, where women turn away men on Tinder and other dating apps if the guy is under 6-feet tall.

For what it’s worth, Tinder states that only 14.5 percent of U.S. males are over 6-feet tall.