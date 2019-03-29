Filed Under:Local TV
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Maybe you’ve heard of the movies “Space Jam” and “Good Burger,” but have you seen the video of the space burger? The space burger video has taken Twitter by storm.

Here’s how the video went down.

Earlier this week a hamburger was found on the field of the English Soccer League Colchester-United. It was zip tied to a container next to a GoPro.

Colchester United posted about the unusual find on Twitter, then the burger’s owner called.

It turns out that Youtube blogger, Tom Stanniland, had been attempting to send the burger into space.

He says it got about 24 miles up before the weather balloon popped.

He came to the soccer field to retrieve the experiment and share the beautiful videos captured.

Stanniland also took a bite of the burger which he described as “not nice.”

