



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Westbound lanes are closed on the Pennsylvania Turnpike following a multi-vehicle accident, officials say. The accident happened in the westbound lanes on the turnpike near mile marker 338.2 in Upper Dublin.

Police say two people were entrapped and transported to an area hospital.

There is no word on their condition at this time.

All westbound lanes are closed at this time.