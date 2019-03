PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An overturned tractor-trailer has shut down a portion of I-76 westbound on Friday morning. All lanes between Montgomery Drive and Roosevelt Boulevard are closed.

ACCIDENT on I-76 WB past Montgomery Dr blocking ALL lanes @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/DSHSlhogN0 — Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) March 29, 2019

There have been no reported injuries.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for more on this developing story.