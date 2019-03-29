



BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Officials have released the cause of death in the killing of five people, including three children, in Morrisville, Bucks County last month. Shana Decree, 46, and her 19-year-old daughter, Dominique, face five counts of criminal homicide in the Feb. 25 slayings.

The medical examiner found that four of victims, 9-year-old twin sisters Imani and Erika Allen, Naa’Irah Smith, 25, and Damon Decree, Jr., 13, died by asphyxiation.

Jamilla Campbell, 42-year-old mother to Imani and Erika Allen, died from strangulation.

The manner of death for each victim was ruled homicide.

“The investigation into these murders continues with one goal: justice for five people killed in Bucks County,” Deputy District Attorney Christopher W. Rees said. “We recognize that the public is very interested in this story and we are grateful for the community’s support. In deference to this overwhelming tragedy, we ask that everyone respect the families’ privacy as they continue to mourn their loved ones.”

The investigation of the killings began on Feb. 25 with the discovery of the victims’ bodies inside a bedroom of apartment S-7 at Robert Morris Apartments located at 200 West Bridge Street.

The case remains under investigation.

Both Shana and Dominique Decree will appear in court on April 25 for a preliminary hearing at the Bucks County Justice Center in Doylestown Borough.