



WAYNE, Pa. (CBS) — Police are investigating after they say a man shot and killed a woman with a rifle inside of a Delaware County Wawa Thursday night. Police say the woman was in her 20s and was shot multiple times inside of the Wayne Wawa.

Police responded to the Wawa at 151 Sugartown Road at approximately 8:20 p.m., where they found the deceased woman inside the Wawa.

After reviewing surveillance video, police say a man entered the store and targeted the woman. Several shots were fired with a rifle.

“We have video that makes it appear to be an AR-15-style rifle,” Radnor Township Police Superintendent Christopher Flanagan said.

Other people were inside the store at the time, but no one else was injured.

Police later located the suspect sitting in a park in his BMW, where he was taken into custody. His relationship to the victim is unclear at this time.

Investigators are pouring through surveillance video taken inside the Wawa. There is no word at this time on what led to the shooting.

Police say there is no threat to the community.