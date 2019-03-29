



KUTZTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Kutztown University says a suspected case of mumps has come back negative. The university says that student will remain at home until they’re cleared by their physician to return to campus.

The university announced the negative test in a statement Friday, saying “There are currently no cases of mumps at Kutztown University. We continue to encourage our community to take proper precautions to reduce their chances of contracting the disease.”

Kutztown is urging anyone with mumps symptoms to visit the campus Health and Wellness Center in Beck Hall or call 610-683-4082 and faculty and staff should contact their primary care physician.

Mumps cases have also been reported at Temple University, Drexel University, West Chester University, Abington Senior High School and North Wales Elementary School.Mumps is a viral disease characterized by fever, swelling and tenderness of one or more salivary glands.

Mumps is transmitted by saliva droplets or by direct contact with the saliva of an infected person.People with mumps are considered infectious from two days before swelling begins, through five days after the start of swelling.

You can learn more about mumps on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.