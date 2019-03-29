TRAFFIC ALERT:Overturned Tanker Truck Closes Portion Of I-76 WB
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Cher has extended her “Here We Go Again” tour in Philadelphia! The legendary singer will be adding a second performance at the Wells Fargo Center due to overwhelming demand.

The second show will be on Dec. 6 at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday, April 5 at 11 a.m.

They can be purchased online at WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com, by phone at 1-800-298-4200, or in person at the Wells Fargo Center box office.

The show will feature special guests Nile Rodgers and CHIC.

Tickets for her April 20 performance at the Wells Fargo Center are sold out.

