WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – The Cape May-Lewes Ferry was stranded in the middle of Delaware Bay due to a mechanical error on Friday afternoon. Shortly after 1 p.m., a ferry departing from Lewes experienced an engine malfunction that left the ferry stranded, according to the Delaware River and Bay Authority.

Passengers on the ferry were given complimentary refreshments and will receive vouchers for the inconvenience.

A travel advisory was issued and the 2:45 p.m. Lewes departure was consolidated into the 4:15 p.m. departure.

The ferry has since been docked.

Officials anticipate that all other remaining crossings will sail as scheduled.

