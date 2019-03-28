



WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) — There are new developments in the fight for funding for the Special Olympics. Local parents and lawmakers are weighing in, and so is the president.

Special Olympics has meant so much to Whitney Finney from Millville that mom became a coach almost 20 years ago.

“They have the same social relationships that everybody else does in society, that they can set a goal, they have to practice,” Whitney’s mom and coach, Chris Finney said.

Like many athletes, Whitney was introduced to Special Olympics through an inclusion program at her school, which let her play with all of her peers.

“That was really a gateway through the schools to be able to participate fully in Special Olympics,” Whitney’s father, Doug Finney, said.

But funding for the Special Olympics School Inclusion Program was in jeopardy. U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and her department wanted to cut $17.6 million in Special Olympic funding, affecting 6,000 schools nationwide and 272,000 students.

Earlier this week, she said the organization is sufficiently funded by donors and doubled down on her defense Thursday.

“I hope all of this debate encourages lots of private contributions to Special Olympics, so let’s not use disabled children in a twisted way for your political narrative,” DeVos said.

But hours after DeVos spoke, President Donald Trump chimed in.

“I just authorized a funding,” President Trump told reporters. “I heard about it this morning, I have overridden my people, we’re funding the Special Olympics.”

New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney, whose daughter, Lauren, is a Special Olympian, has dealt with tight budgets and says cutting money to special-needs programs is bad public policy.

“It’s not Republican or Democrat,” Sweeney said, “It’s like, figure out what would set off people the most and see what kind of a rise we get out of that, and I just don’t understand.”

As the debate raged this week, a number of well-known athletes and celebrities have chimed in, speaking of their support for Special Olympics.