



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating an apparent road rage shooting in Philadelphia’s Crescentville section Thursday night. Police say a 70-year-old man shot and critically injured a 41-year-old man.

Police say the 41-year-old started kicking the door of the 70-year-old man’s car on the 700 block of Foulkrod Street. The elder man then shot through the passenger side door of the car, striking the man at least once.

The victim was taken to Einstein Medical Center where he is in critical condition. The 70-year-old shooter has been taken into police custody.