



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Opening Day is finally here! The new-look Phillies host the Atlanta Braves at 3:05 p.m. Thursday at Citizens Bank Park and you won’t want to miss a thing.

Follow along on the day’s festivities right here, with updated sights and sounds from the ballpark coming throughout the day.

Food & Drink

What’s baseball without a hot dog and a beer? Citizens Bank Park has plenty of new locations this year.

Can’t make it to the game? Bars and restaurants throughout the city have you covered with special offers and prices.

Stadium Security

Now is the perfect time to freshen up on the park’s dos and don’ts.

Weather

Most importantly, will the Phils win? Here’s what the weather forecast has to say about that.

The Bryce Is Right

You might see more than a few No. 3 jerseys at the yard this season.

Season Prediction

The Phillies appear to be massively improved, but the stacked NL East poses a big roadblock to the playoffs.

