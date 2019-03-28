  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, opening day, Philadelphia Phillies


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Opening Day is finally here! The new-look Phillies host the Atlanta Braves at 3:05 p.m. Thursday at Citizens Bank Park and you won’t want to miss a thing.

Follow along on the day’s festivities right here, with updated sights and sounds from the ballpark coming throughout the day.

Food & Drink

What’s baseball without a hot dog and a beer? Citizens Bank Park has plenty of new locations this year.

Pass And Stow In-Door Sports Bar, Shake Shack Among New Must-Try Food Features At Citizens Bank Park

Can’t make it to the game? Bars and restaurants throughout the city have you covered with special offers and prices.

Fully Loaded Specials: Where To Eat, Drink And Watch During Phillies’ Opening Day

Stadium Security

Now is the perfect time to freshen up on the park’s dos and don’ts.

Here’s What You Can And Can’t Bring Into Citizens Bank Park For Phillies’ Opening Day

Weather

Most importantly, will the Phils win? Here’s what the weather forecast has to say about that.

Can Weather Predict A Phillies Win On Opening Day?

The Bryce Is Right

You might see more than a few No. 3 jerseys at the yard this season.

‘Phillies Are Giving Us Another Parade’: Fans Flock To Stores For Bryce Harper Merchandise Ahead Of Opening Day

Season Prediction

The Phillies appear to be massively improved, but the stacked NL East poses a big roadblock to the playoffs.

Phillies Appear To Be Playoff Team, But In Stacked NL East, Are They?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s