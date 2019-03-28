



WAYNE, Pa. (CBS) — Police are investigating after they say a person was shot and killed at a Wawa in Delaware County. The victim’s identity is not known at this time.

Police responded to the Wawa at 151 Sugartown Road at approximately 8:20 p.m., where they found the gunshot victim.

Update from Wayne – it appears the medical examiner is preparing to remove the body of the victim from inside of the Wawa on Sugartown Road – @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/03u8pQQsrB — Alexandria Hoff (@AlexandriaHoff) March 29, 2019

Police remain on scene investigating. There is no word at this time on what led to the shooting.

