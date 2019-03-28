



WAYNE, Pa. (CBS) — Police are investigating after they say a person was shot at a Wawa in Delaware County. The victim’s condition is not known at this time.

Police responded to the Wawa at 151 Sugartown Road at approximately 8:20 p.m., where they found the gunshot victim.

Police remain on scene investigating. There is no word at this time on what led to the shooting.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.