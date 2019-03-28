



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia Police officer is being lauded for his bravery in taking down an armed robbery suspect and recovering the man’s gun in South Philadelphia. Officers called in a SWAT team and a K-9 unit to help search for three robbery suspects, after a couple reported being robbed at gunpoint by three men near the intersection of Broad and Fitzwater Streets just before 3 a.m. Thursday.

.@PhillyPolice officer lauded for bravery after taking down an armed robbery suspect on 1300 blk Kater. Officer fired gun twice, didn’t strike anyone. 2nd suspect arrested @ 11th & Washington. 3rd still on the run. The 3 men are accused of robbing a couple @ Broad & Fitzwater. pic.twitter.com/8PdY8MJHPI — Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) March 28, 2019

An officer spotted a man on the 1300 block of South Street matching the description of one of the three suspects. Police say he appeared to be removing a jacket. The man ran off and hid in the basement of a building under construction on the 1300 block of Kater Street.

“When he chased the suspect into the basement of this vacant property, the officer was, although he got on police radio, when he entered the basement of the property, he was all alone inside the basement of this property, making it very difficult for us to find and responding officers to find,” said Chief Inspector Scott Small. “He acted very bravely, but he was in hot pursuit. It turned out, he was chasing an armed and dangerous individual, who just committed a double robbery. And not only did the suspect have a loaded gun, he pointed it at an uniformed police officer.”

The officer fired his gun twice, but missed the suspect. After a physical struggle, he managed to take him into custody.

Officers arrested a second suspect at 11th and Washington Avenue. He was positively identified by the couple.

The third suspect is still on the run. Police say he was wearing dark-colored clothing and may be riding a bike.

Meanwhile, the officer who is being commended for his heroism, walked away with cuts and bruises.