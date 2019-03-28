BREAKING:Eagles acquire RB Jordan Howard from Bears
PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– If you have a hard time getting out of bed, your “dream” job may have just opened up. NASA is looking for a select group of people who want to make money just to lay down.

The space agency is seeking 24 volunteers to stay in bed for 60 days to help them study how weightlessness affects the human body. Volunteers will get about $19,000 for their time. Participants will do everything in a reclined position, this means eating, showering and even exercising in that position.

The goal of this study is that NASA wants to see exactly how bodies change in a weightless environment, similar to living in space. By simulating weightlessness’ effects with bed rest, scientists hope to develop methods to counteract the impacts of weightlessness so that astronauts do not have to spend most of their days on the space station exercising.

In 2017, NASA conducted a similar bed rest study, in which 11 people spent 30 days in bed.

