WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – A police officer was involved in a three-car crash along the Atlantic City Expressway overnight. The accident happened after midnight Thursday at mile marker 44 in Washington Township.

Authorities say the Gloucester Township Police officer suffered minor injuries.

There’s no word on the condition of the other drivers.

Police say the officer was responding to another accident at the time of the crash.

 

