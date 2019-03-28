



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Phillies have made a lot of the additions on the field. To keep up with the moves, Citizens Bank Park has added new food selections and areas for fans to enjoy the game.

When you’re at Citizens Bank Park, you’ll also have the chance to take a picture at the new “Instagram wall” that debuted on Thursday.

Did it for the ‘gram. pic.twitter.com/JmNhM6viL9 — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) March 27, 2019

The new wall is in Ashburn Alley and gives the perfect background for any fan to show off their Philadelphia pride.