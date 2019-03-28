



BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS) – Peeps are bringing an extra sweetness to Dunkin’ this spring! The Bethlehem-based company has teamed up with Dunkin’ to introduce Peeps donuts and marshmallow-flavored coffee.

The new donut has white icing, green and egg-shaped sprinkles and is topped with a Peeps marshmallow chick.

Dunkin’ says the coffee will bring the creamy taste of Peeps marshmallow and will be available in hot and iced coffee, espresso drinks, frozen coffee and frozen chocolate.

The new items will be available at Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide, starting Monday, April 1.