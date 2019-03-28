



PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– If your’re lucky enough to make it to the ballpark for Opening Day, you will undoubtedly be greeted by a wide variety of food. If you’re looking to avoid striking out on your diet while rooting for your team, it’s possible to avoid those greasy game day favorites with a little planning.

With the Phillies back in action fans at Citizens Bank Park, fans are getting their first taste of the new season and some traditional food favorites.

Among the offerings at the ballpark this year, the donut burger, complete with bacon, cheese and pepper cherry jam. There is also a souvenir helmet of tater tots and the classic cheesesteaks. There is plenty of fun, fattening stuff, but you also find some healthy options.

First thing, think outside the bun.

“Stay away from the fried foods, and think about lean protein, and vegetables,” said Lindsay Malone of the Cleveland Clinic. Things like tacos are more common at the ballpark now or a grilled chicken sandwich, and that will really help limit the unhealthy fats and overeating that you might normally have with a trip to the ballpark.”

Citizens Bank Park now has vegan lettuce wraps or if you want to stick with tradition, peanuts are a pretty good healthy option.

As far as a beer with those peanuts, choose carefully or you could strike out on your diet with your beverage selection.

“Try not to drink your calories. If you can, stick with water. If you want to have a beer, for women, one beer, for men, up to two would be considered moderate drinking. And choose something you enjoy, but the lighter beer is certainly going to have fewer calories,” said Malone.

Some other advice from nutritionists, don’t go hungry. That’s true for baseball and any other outings where you’ll be tempted.

If you do go crazy with the junk food, Malone says it is just one day, it won’t derail your entire season.

Just be sure to get yourself back on track with healthy options the next day.