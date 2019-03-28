



PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– Starting May 1, smoking will be banned inside all Walt Disney World theme parks. This decision was announced by Disney on Thursday.

Designated smoking areas will be available outside the entrances. For guests who have room or dining reservations, smoking areas will also be available at Disney Resort Hotels.

Disney World Offering ‘Mermaid School’ At Select Resorts

The ban also will include vaping.

The latest move comes ahead of the public opening of Star Wars attractions that are expected to draw tons of tourists. In 2015, Disney became the first major Hollywood studio to cut portrayals of cigarette smoking from their films, in a move focusing on younger audiences.

The park also announced loose or dry ice will no longer be permitted. Strollers larger than 31 inches wide and 52 inches long will also not be allowed.