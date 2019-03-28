



NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – -Montgomery County prosecutors have charged six people in the overdose deaths of four Pennsylvania residents.

Brenda McLaughlin, Antonio Rivera, Maurice Johnson, Marquise Gaines and Mark Hertzog have been charged with drug delivery resulting in death. Kurt Espenship is charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The district attorney says the charged were involved in the distribution of heroin and fentanyl.

Everyone has been arrested and arraigned except Gaines, who allegedly fled from police.