



WILMINGTON, Del (CBS) – Two workers were injured following a garbage truck explosion in Wilmington. It happened on Vandever Avenue, shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday.

Wilmington Police say workers were compressing trash inside the truck when they noticed a tank was inside, as the compressor came down it caused the tank to explode.

A 40-year-old worker suffered a chest wound and was airlifted to the hospital. Police say he was conscious and alert on scene and is listed in critical condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 42-year-old worker suffered minor injuries.

This incident remains under investigation.