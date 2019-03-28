Comments
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
WILMINGTON, Del (CBS) – Two workers were injured following a garbage truck explosion in Wilmington. It happened on Vandever Avenue, shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday.
Wilmington Police say workers were compressing trash inside the truck when they noticed a tank was inside, as the compressor came down it caused the tank to explode.
A 40-year-old worker suffered a chest wound and was airlifted to the hospital. Police say he was conscious and alert on scene and is listed in critical condition with non-life-threatening injuries.
A 42-year-old worker suffered minor injuries.
This incident remains under investigation.