PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Get your tickets out. Here are the winning numbers for Wednesday’s giant $768 million Powerball jackpot: 16-20-37-44-62 and the Powerball is 12.

It’s the fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

The odds of winning are 1 in 292 million, experts say. The jackpot has continued to grow since it was last won on Dec. 26, 2018.