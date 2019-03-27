  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Verizon is getting ready to unveil new tools in the heightened offensive against robocalls. This is good news for anyone who get those pesky robocalls all day.

The company plans to launch a free app that would allow customers to block them by the end of March. Verizon announced the features two months ago and said it identified nearly 300 million numbers linked to spam and robocalling.

Those Annoying Robocalls Can Be Illegal And Now Some Consumers Are Fighting Back

Verizon already offers a paid app to block robocall, for $2.99 a month.

According to a survey, phone users received an average of seven span call per month nationwide.

