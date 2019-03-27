



PHILADELPHIA (HOODLINE) — Looking to satisfy your appetite for soul food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top spots for this comforting cuisine around Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

1. Vegan Commissary

Topping the list is Vegan Commissary. Located at 1429 Wolf St. in Newbold, the all-vegan New American soul food spot — which serves a popular, enormous mushroom scrapple sandwich — is the highest rated such restaurant in Philadelphia, boasting 4.5 stars out of 125 reviews on Yelp.

2. Nile Cafe

Next up is Germantown West Central’s Nile Cafe, another veggie soul food favorite situated at 6008 Germantown Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 65 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Amari’s Restaurant

Cedar Park’s Amari’s Restaurant, located at 5037 Baltimore Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the New American soul food spot, which offers seafood and more, 3.5 stars out of 44 reviews.

4. Soul Boat

Soul Boat, another seafood-focused eatery in Point Breeze, is another go-to, with four stars out of 19 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1422 Dickinson St. to see its popular fish, shrimp and chicken dishes for yourself.