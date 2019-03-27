



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One of the most anticipated Philles’ home openers in team history is Thursday. If you can’t make it down to Citizens Bank Park, there are plenty of places around town where you can catch the game and take advantage of some grand slam specials on food and drinks.

Nick’s Bar & Grille, located at 16 South Second St. in Old City will be having:

$1.90 Yuengling lager drafts

$3 Bud and Bud Light drafts

$12 beer buckets

They are also adding special opening day items to the menu, including:

The Oink — Pulled pork, cheddar, frizzled onions jalapeños, bistro sauce for $4

The Dutchie — Caramelized apples and onions, kraut, brown mustard for $4

The Texan — Bacon, cheddar, frizzled onions and jalapeños, chipotle aioli for $4

BRU Craft & Wurst, located at 1318 Chestnut St. will be serving:

“Dollar Dogs”

$1 Plain Jane

$1 Vegan Jawn

$2 Chicago

$2 Texas Tommy

$3 Drafts:

Allagash White

Captain Lawrence Oktojawn

Pale Ale/IPA (2 choices TBD, lines rotate… will be one local and one “hazy”) Tradesman’s, one of the city’s newest American BBQ, whiskey and beer hall, which is located at 1322 Chestnut St., will have: Half Price Appetizers: $5 Smoked Onion Dip $6 Buffalo Wings $6 Loaded Potato Skins $3 House Custom Drafts: Captain Lawrence Airlock (Light Lager) 2SP Real Friend (Blonde Ale) The Futurist Electric Hearts (IPA) Big Hill Farmhouse Peach (Cider)

Stove and Tap, at 329 West Main St., will be offering:

Dollar Dogs along with Cheesesteak & Fries Combo – A Tap Smoked Cheesesteak with ribeye, beer cheese, cherry peppers, caramelized onion and a side of fries for $8.

P’unk Burger, at 1823 East Passyunk Ave., is offering Dollar Dogs and root beer floats. They will be offering free stadium delivery for tailgaters outside Citizens Bank Park for orders $40 and up. Thursday is also the debut of P’unk’s new hot dog starting with April’s burger of the month, the Schmitter dog, with grilled salami, American Cheese, fried onions and tomatoes.

And for pizza lovers, SliCE is celebrating opening day with a free small pie with purchase of any large specialty pizza or gluten free pizza order. Have your order delivered right to the stadium parking lot when you call 215-463-0868 and provide your lot number and cross streets.