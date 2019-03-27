



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philliesmania is here as merchandise is flying off the shelves, including hats, jerseys, and even paraphernalia for pets, ahead of Thursday’s Opening Day. But the fastest seller, hands down, is any and everything Bryce Harper.

Here’s What You Can And Can’t Bring Into Citizens Bank Park For Phillies’ Opening Day

“Extraordinarily excited, super excited. Bryce Harper is the best player in sports, so now he’s ours,” said fan Rich Pagano.

The newly signed six-time All-Star right fielder will make his Phillies debut on Thursday and fans are hyped, especially shoppers at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Cherry Hill.

“Of course we got the Harper jersey, right? We’re all hyped,” said Nilda Claudio.

Over at a nearby Modell’s, it was a similar scene as fans picked out their gear.

Outside of Citizens Bank Park, finishing touches are continuing ahead of the Phillies’ home opener against the Atlanta Braves. Win or lose on Thursday, many say, it’s more than just a game.

“I remember coming here when I was young with my dad, and it’s one of my best memories, and I can’t wait to do it with her and have her experience the excitement of the season starting,” said Pagano.

Shake Shack Giving Away Free Phillies Tickets On Thursday

Ahead of what is sure to be a memorable season, fans are hopeful. Going all the way is the focus in Philadelphia this year.

“Phillies went back in ’08, I was at the parade, Eagles gave us a parade. Phillies, though, are giving us another parade now, absolutely, 100 percent. With Harper? All the way,” said Claudio.

First pitch is set for 3:05 p.m. on Thursday.